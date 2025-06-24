Panamanians Stranded In Israel Are Being Evacuated -
Mulino said they will be repatriated on two charter flights, each carrying eight passengers, at an estimated cost of $14,000 per plane. The president added that there are still 41 other Panamanians in Israel and that strategies for their return are being evaluated. “There are two options with them: a flight to Europe, which is the easiest, or a boat to Cyprus,” he explained. “You should understand that traveling by plane in that area is not the safest option at this time, and boat transportation to Cyprus may be an option, or looking for a connecting flight to a country with a connection to Europe may be an option, but many major airlines have suspended their flights,” he added.
