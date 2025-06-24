Panamanians Stranded In Israel Are Being Evacuated

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama has completed the evacuation of 13 Panamanian students and two teachers from the Isaac Rabin School, who were stranded in Israel amid the conflict with Iran. The news was confirmed by the Panamanian Embassy in Israel, which stated that the group was evacuated on a Mano Cruise ship, bound for Cyprus. The Panamanians are expected to arrive at the port of Limassol, Cyprus, and from there take a return flight to Panama. The government will not cover the costs of returning from Cyprus to Panama. The presence of this group of students and teachers in Israel was confirmed this Thursday, June 19, by President José Raúl Mulino during his weekly press conference.

Mulino said they will be repatriated on two charter flights, each carrying eight passengers, at an estimated cost of $14,000 per plane. The president added that there are still 41 other Panamanians in Israel and that strategies for their return are being evaluated. “There are two options with them: a flight to Europe, which is the easiest, or a boat to Cyprus,” he explained. “You should understand that traveling by plane in that area is not the safest option at this time, and boat transportation to Cyprus may be an option, or looking for a connecting flight to a country with a connection to Europe may be an option, but many major airlines have suspended their flights,” he added.