Will Many Panama Teachers Return To The Classrooms Or Be Replaced? -

2025-06-24 02:12:42
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Education has not provided a detailed report on the number of educators who returned to the classroom, after warning that those who did not return yesterday would be replaced. Most schools in the country's 16 school regions are open and operating normally, the Ministry of Education (Meduca) reported as the second quarter of the 2025 school year begins, despite the teacher strike that has continued since April 23.



In a press release, the Ministry of Education simply thanked the entire educational community-parents, students, teachers, principals, and administrative staff-for their commitment to developing responsible, upright citizens prepared to face the challenges of the future.

