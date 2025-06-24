Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
How Europe Can Mitigate Its Mighty Defence Cost Challenges

How Europe Can Mitigate Its Mighty Defence Cost Challenges


2025-06-24 02:10:45

(MENAFN- ING) Watch Marieke Blom argue that if Europe is being forced to massively expand its defence spending, then the continent needs a new way of thinking.

MENAFN24062025000222011065ID1109717977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search