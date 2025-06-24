Investornewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Surpasses $1 Billion In Loans As AI Mortgage Platform Scales Nationwide

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-forward mortgage and title platform, reported strong momentum in its first quarter as a public company, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative loan originations and achieving 38% year-over-year growth. Through its subsidiary Beeline Loans Inc., the company serves primary homebuyers and real estate investors with AI-driven tools including chatbot Bob, proprietary engine Hive, and a growing SaaS suite that enables loan closings in as little as 14–21 days-less than half the industry average. Since its October 2024 merger with Eastside Distilling, Beeline has advanced its vision of digitizing the mortgage process and now boasts a Net Promoter Score above 80.

“Q1 marked our first as a public company and showed the full power of our AI-driven platform taking hold,” said Nick Liuzza, Co-Founder and CEO of Beeline Holdings.“Despite continued market challenges-including high interest rates and limited housing inventory-our performance validates the core strengths of our business and lays the groundwork for transformational growth. We're especially excited about our upcoming equity product launch, which is interest-rate neutral and designed to unlock liquidity for homeowners in a constrained housing market without adding debt.”

The Providence, Rhode Island–based company is scaling its digital lending platform nationwide.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

