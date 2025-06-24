CTS EVENTIM: Thorsten Schäffler Appointed New Chief Product Officer (News With Additional Features)



EQS-Media / 24.06.2025 / 10:49 CET/CEST

CTS EVENTIM: Thorsten Schäffler appointed new Chief Product Officer Hamburg, 24 June 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's number one in ticketing and live entertainment and number two worldwide, has appointed Thorsten Schäffler as its new Chief Product Officer effective 16 July 2025. In his new role, Thorsten Schäffler will be responsible for product management across all B2B and B2C products and will further develop the Group's overarching product strategy. A key focus will be the increased use of generative AI to provide promoter clients with even more precise data analysis and predictive models to support informed decision-making. Fans, in turn, will benefit from an enhanced customer experience and further developed recommendation marketing, among other improvements. Thorsten Schäffler will report to Karel Dörner , CTO of CTS EVENTIM. Thorsten Schäffler studied International Business at Reutlingen University and earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico. In 2014, he completed his doctorate in cooperation management at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management. He began his professional career as a project manager at the Boston Consulting Group in Munich, leading strategy-, process- and data-driven transformation projects. After a stop at online furniture retailer Westwing, he joined mobility provider Flix in 2015, where he played a key role in building and scaling the product and tech organisation as Vice President Online Product. Most recently, Thorsten Schäffler was Chief Digital Product Officer at Enpal, Europe's rapidly growing market leader in photovoltaic systems. Karel Dörner , CTO, CTS EVENTIM:“I warmly welcome Thorsten to the EVENTIM family. As an experienced product manager and proven expert in the development and implementation of digital product strategies, he will, among other things, drive the use of generative AI and transform innovative ideas into customer-oriented offerings. With his support, we will not only strengthen our position as a global ticketing brand but also continue to expand it.” Thorsten Schäffler , designated CPO, CTS EVENTIM:“I would like to thank Karel and the entire Executive Board for their trust, and I'm very much looking forward to my new responsibilities. Building on CTS EVENTIM's high-performance and reliable technologies, my team and I will develop new products, solutions and services to help promoters become even more efficient and realise their full potential. We will also offer fans even greater relevance and guidance in the ever-growing world of live entertainment.” ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

