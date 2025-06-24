Correction of a release from 24/06/2025, 09:00 CET/CEST - Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech

Mountain Alliance aims to unlock new potential in defense tech

Investments focusing on dual-use business models

Strong defense expertise within the corporate group Dynamic market environment enables portfolio diversification and improved exit capability Munich, June 24, 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08 ) will, as part of its planned portfolio expansion, increasingly broaden its strategic focus to include the Defence Tech sector. The emphasis will be on opportunities in areas such as drone and satellite technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. “We are currently seeing a growing number of corporate investments with an attractive dual-use character that are technologically appealing and, due to geopolitical security circumstances, promise high and partly predictable growth. Given the market dynamics, it is expected that these companies will be sold or listed on the stock exchange at an above-average pace. Europe is facing a paradigm shift after decades of underfunding in the defense sector. Scenarios projecting defense budgets of 3 to 5% of GDP in Europe require an estimated €200 to €600 billion or more in annual investments to enhance defense capabilities. This dynamic presents enormous opportunities for agile technology companies and their investors,” explains Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mountain Alliance AG. Mountain Alliance AG considers itself excellently positioned for this step thanks to its strong network: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Cornelius Boersch, is not only the founder of Mountain Partners, which holds a 50% stake in the company, but also serves, among other roles, as a board member of Destinus AG. In addition, he has assembled a group of recognized investment experts from the defense industry, who will be tasked with identifying and managing the best transactions in this sector going forward. Destinus is one of the world's leading companies specializing in autonomous flight systems for various civil and military applications. The company manufactures components in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. As an entrepreneur, technology investor, founder of numerous tech companies, and in particular as CEO of the anchor shareholder, Dr. Boersch supports Mountain Alliance AG's strategic move with his expertise and network.



About Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.



