PRIMARY HYDROGEN COMMENCES FIELD SAMPLING PROGRAM AT DOVE CREEK

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (" Primary " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its field sampling program at the Dove Creek project in Colorado, USA. Field sampling will be conducted by Lonewolf Energy, Inc. under the supervision of Peter Lauder, VP of Exploration, utilizing techniques designed and tested by the INRS to minimize artificially produced hydrogen. The program, representing the second phase (Phase 2) of a multi-phase program, is anticipated to collect soil gas samples over an area of 740 acres and be completed within the next two weeks.

"This second phase of our exploration program is expected to gather critical information that will aid in the development of our exploration model and guide future exploration endeavours" commented Peter Lauder, VP Exploration of Primary Hydrogen. "Employing portable gas detectors provides for real-time, in-field to rapidly identify potential subsurface anomalies and accelerate target definition - providing a critical foundation to advance Dove Creek's resource potential through focused future exploration."

Primary's sampling methodology and process has been developed in collaboration with the INRS, utilizing laboratory-verified techniques to minimize artificial hydrogen generation during collection and ensuring consistent and dependable results. The data will inform subsequent exploration phases, increasing confidence in identifying the source of anomalous hydrogen readings.

Dove Creek Project, Colorado

Located in southwestern Colorado near the Colorado-Utah border, the Dove Creek project lies within the Paradox Basin, proximal to the San Juan Basin to the south and the Uinta-Piceance Basin to the north. The project's prospectivity is driven by the potential for natural hydrogen generation through radiolysis of uranium-rich basement rocks. Deep-seated fault systems in the region serve as migration pathways for hydrogen, which may accumulate in structural or stratigraphic traps. Geophysical data highlight strong gravity anomalies aligned with fault structures and magnetic anomalies tied to deep crustal features. The presence of helium wells in the area further supports active subsurface gas migration, enhancing the project's hydrogen potential.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These include statements regarding: (i) the Company's Dove Creek field sampling program (Phase 2); (ii) the expected scope, timing, and execution of the program by Lonewolf Energy, Inc.; (iii) the anticipated effectiveness of the INRS techniques in limiting artificial hydrogen; and (iv) the use of data to inform future exploration phases.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like "aims," "will," "expected," or similar expressions. They are based on assumptions, including: the availability of sufficient funding; the accuracy of timelines and costs; the effectiveness of the sampling techniques; Lonewolf Energy's ability to perform as planned; and the absence of unforeseen obstacles.

These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include: unexpected delays or cost overruns; challenges in obtaining permits or approvals; variations in Lonewolf Energy's performance; limitations in sampling technique effectiveness; environmental or weather disruptions; and general economic, market, or industry conditions. Additional risks are in the Company's most recent MD&A, filed on SEDAR+ at .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the experience of its management, current conditions, and expected future developments, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

