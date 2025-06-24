EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

The Platform Group: closing and further acquisition in the optical sector

24.06.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group: Closing and further acquisition in the optical sector

Closing of the acquisition of the two optician chains with 30 locations and 200 employees in Germany completed Acquisition of Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH, Munich, and FH EYWR GmbH based in Munich Düsseldorf, 24 June 2025 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has completed the acquisition of the two optician groups Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte announced on 13 June 2025, the closing was completed this week. A 50.1% stake was acquired in each company and the purchase price was paid to the sellers. In addition, TPG announces the signing of two further acquisitions in the optician sector in June 2025: The acquisition of Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH with two locations in Munich at Odeonsplatz and in Schwabing. and the trading company FH EYWR GmbH in Munich. The company was founded in 1991; the buyer is the TPG company Beste Aussichten GmbH. Uwe Pinhammer, Managing Director and founder, will continue to manage the company. Closing is expected for August 2025. “Freudenhaus is the flagship optician in Munich and generates very high sales. The positioning in the premium segment is unique, the loyal customer base has been established for over 30 years and customers shop there nationwide. The margins achieved there show that high-quality optics pay off,” says Dieter Meis, Managing Director of Beste Aussichten GmbH , part of TPG. On 13 June 2025, The Platform Group announced its intention to enter the optician industry with a three-stage approach: Step one was the acquisition of the two optician groups Beste Aussichten GmbH and Karrasch & Nolte. This step has been completed with today's closing. In step two, numerous other optician companies in Germany and other EU countries are to be acquired by the end of 2026, thus creating an independent segment within The Platform Group AG. The acquisition of Freudenhaus Optik Handels GmbH is an important cornerstone in the realization of this approach. In step three, the optician platform MyGlasses, which TPG operates, is to be opened up to external opticians from the end of 2025 in order to become the leading platform for opticians in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The aim is to connect at least 1,000 local opticians and hearing aid acousticians to the platform and thus provide local opticians and hearing aid acousticians with access to e-commerce on a partnership basis. Given the future importance of the business area and the further acquisitions within it, TPG will introduce a separate segment in future as part of Group segment reporting. The new“Optics & Hearing” segment is expected to generate sales of over EUR 30 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million in the 2025 financial year on a pro forma basis. The forecast EBITDA margin (adjusted) is at least 25%. As part of the active acquisition and takeover process planned in step two in the optician and hearing acoustics sector, concrete talks are already being held with 15 target companies. By the end of 2026, the acquired companies are expected to contribute at least EUR 55 million to EUR 60 million to sales with an EBITDA margin of at least 25% and a growing online share. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “Following our successful entry into the optician sector, we are now consistently implementing the expansion and our strategy in three steps. In this way, we will sustainably increase TPG's earnings power and broaden its base with a fifth segment.” The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million. Contact: Investor Relations

Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



24.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo EQS News ID: 2159660

End of News EQS News Service