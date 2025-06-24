EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting confirms strategic course – new Supervisory Board setup

PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting confirms strategic course – new Supervisory Board setup



Wettenberg, June 24, 2025. PVA TePla AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting today. Among those present were shareholders and their proxies who together held 40% percent of the voting share capital. Resolutions on all items on the agenda were passed by a very large majority.



The agenda included the election of new Supervisory Board members. Rudolf Weichert, a proven expert in corporate management, financing, and transformation in a capital market-oriented environment, was newly elected to the Board. Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf, who was previously appointed by the court, brings extensive scientific expertise in failure analysis and quality inspection in the semiconductor industry and has now been regularly confirmed by the Annual General Meeting. The term of Dr. Gernot Hebestreit ended at the end of the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board and Supervisory Board expressly thanked him for his many years of dedicated service.



The shareholders also clearly approved the other items on the agenda – including the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the election of the auditor and sustainability auditor. The company's strategic course was thus clearly confirmed.



In her speech, CEO Jalin Ketter took a positive stock for the past financial year:“2024 was a year of new beginnings for us. We have restructured our organization, expanded our production capacities and initiated key future projects, particularly in metrology. All of this contributes to our goal of achieving significant growth in the medium term.”



The Management Board of PVA TePla AG believes that the company is on course to achieve the goals set out in its Strategy 2028.





About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and inspection technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical and optical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for the market-oriented research and development of materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs over 900 people worldwide. PVA TePla is listed on the SDAX and its shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).





