Successful Virtual Annual General Meeting: Ringmetall SE Reports from Munich

24.06.2025 / 17:49 CET/CEST

Once again high approval for all agenda items Dividend unchanged at 10 cents per share Munich, 24 June 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, today held its 28th Annual General Meeting in virtual form in Munich. At the time of the vote, 70.7 percent of the company's share capital of EUR 29,069,040.00 was represented (previous year: 73.4 percent).



Against the backdrop of a persistently challenging economic environment, the company recorded a decline in consolidated revenue of 3.7 percent to EUR 174.9 million in 2024, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 23.9 percent to EUR 23.7 million, which had been burdened in the previous year by the one-off effect from the sale of HSM.



Due to the overall good development of the company in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting voted in favour of a dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per outstanding share, unchanged compared to the previous year.



In addition to the agenda items regularly put to the vote at the Annual General Meetings on the appropriation of the retained profit, the discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report, a resolution was passed on the approval of the remuneration system for the Management Board and on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members as well as the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.



In detail, the percentage approval of the agenda items to be voted on was as follows:

Agenda item 2 99.97 percent

Agenda item 3a 98.27 percent

Agenda item 3b 97.72 percent

Agenda item 4 98.81 percent

Agenda item 5 98.89 percent

Agenda item 6 93.31 percent

Agenda item 7 98.58 percent

Agenda item 8 99.76 percent



"Despite the current challenging environment, Ringmetall has made a solid start to the 2025 financial year. Although the slight decline in volumes had an impact on the margin, the overall business development in the first quarter was stable," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "After years of significant external burdens such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and high energy prices and interest rates, the economic environment remains challenging. The business performance in the first quarter was largely in line with our expectations."



Further information on the agenda items of the Annual General Meeting as well as on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at



Contact:

Ringmetall SE

Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0

E-mail: ...



About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA.



Language: English
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5

