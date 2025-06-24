Private Equity Holding AG: Shareholders Of Private Equity Holding AG Approve All Proposals By The Board Of Directors
|
Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
NEWS RELEASE
Zurich, June 24, 2025
Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors
At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on June 24, 2025 in Zurich, the shareholders approved all the proposals by the Board of Directors.
Annual report, IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2024/2025; acknowledgement of the auditor's reports
The shareholders approved the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2024/2025 (99.9%).
Discharge of the Board of Directors
The shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024/2025 (98.8%).
Elections to the Board of Directors
Board of Directors
The shareholders elected Fidelis Götz as chairman of the Board and re-elected Martin Eberhard and Dr. Petra Salesny for another one-year term ending at the next Annual General Meeting 2026:
Compensation Committee
The shareholders elected the following Board members to form the Compensation Committee for the period of one year (until the end of the AGM 2026):
Independent Proxy
The shareholders elected KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, as an independent proxy for one year (until the end of the AGM 2026) (99.5%).
Election of the auditors
The shareholders elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for a one-year term (until the end of the AGM 2026) (99.8%).
Appropriation of retained earnings and repayment of capital contribution reserves.
The shareholders approved a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share, half as an ordinary dividend from retained earnings and half as a repayment of the capital contribution reserve (99.6%). The proposal by a shareholder to increase the payment to CHF 3.00 per share was declined (99.5% votes against).
Compensation of the Board of Directors
The shareholders approved a total maximum amount of CHF 125,000 to be paid as compensation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period of one year (until the next AGM, 99.4%).
Dr. Petra Salesny foregoes the compensation for her work as a member of the Board of Directors.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, ..., phone +41 44 515 70 80,
Additional features:
File: 20250624_Press_Release_E
End of Media Release
