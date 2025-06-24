Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Xlife Sciences AG: Successful General Meeting and Growth Prospects for 2025

24.06.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 24th of June 2025: At today's Annual General Meeting of Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. A total of 3'181'966 voting shares were represented, corresponding to 55.42% of the total share capital. David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, stated: ((We thank our shareholders for their continued trust. In 2024, we achieved significant progress in the maturation of our portfolio - from the commercialization of AI-based diagnostic solutions to preclinical proof-of-concepts and the preparation of several exits.)) Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, added: ((One particular highlight was the development of VERAXA Biotech, from a spin-off to the upcoming NASDAQ listing with a projected valuation of up to USD 1.64 billion. This success story exemplifies our business model and our commitment to translating innovative technologies into the market.)) In addition to the resolution of the agenda items, an outlook for the coming year was presented, with a primary focus on the partnering and further development of the projects. To accelerate the expansion and international partnering of projects, Dr. Frank Plöger will take on a key role in Xlife Sciences AG's international growth: he is handing over his role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) to Dr. Alexander Zink and will establish a U.S. branch as Managing Director. On site, he will not only strengthen Xlife Sciences' presence but also strategically develop partnerships for the projects - in close proximity to industry partners and international capital markets. With the addition of Firstgene Life Sciences GmbH, a developer of precision gene therapies for liver cancer, the portfolio has also been deliberately expanded and future-oriented. Financial calendar Half-Year Report 2025 23 September 2025

