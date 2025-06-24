Xlife Sciences AG: Successful General Meeting And Growth Prospects For 2025
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Zurich, 24th of June 2025: At today's Annual General Meeting of Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. A total of 3'181'966 voting shares were represented, corresponding to 55.42% of the total share capital.
David L. Deck, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences AG, stated: ((We thank our shareholders for their continued trust. In 2024, we achieved significant progress in the maturation of our portfolio - from the commercialization of AI-based diagnostic solutions to preclinical proof-of-concepts and the preparation of several exits.))
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO and member of the Board of Directors, added: ((One particular highlight was the development of VERAXA Biotech, from a spin-off to the upcoming NASDAQ listing with a projected valuation of up to USD 1.64 billion. This success story exemplifies our business model and our commitment to translating innovative technologies into the market.))
In addition to the resolution of the agenda items, an outlook for the coming year was presented, with a primary focus on the partnering and further development of the projects. To accelerate the expansion and international partnering of projects, Dr. Frank Plöger will take on a key role in Xlife Sciences AG's international growth: he is handing over his role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) to Dr. Alexander Zink and will establish a U.S. branch as Managing Director. On site, he will not only strengthen Xlife Sciences' presence but also strategically develop partnerships for the projects - in close proximity to industry partners and international capital markets.
With the addition of Firstgene Life Sciences GmbH, a developer of precision gene therapies for liver cancer, the portfolio has also been deliberately expanded and future-oriented.
Xlife Sciences AG,
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance.
