Avolta awarded duty-free tender at Santiago de Chile International Airport

Avolta (AVOL: SIX) has been awarded to sign a 12-year duty-free concession agreement by Chile's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the National Customs Service (Customs), reinforcing its leadership position in Latin America. Set to commence in Q3 2026, this concession will expand Avolta's established presence at Santiago de Chile Airport.
This concession agreement with DGAC and Customs marks one of the most significant public travel retail tenders in the region in recent years and builds on Avolta's 30-year strong track record in Santiago de Chile International Airport, where it already operates a successful duty-paid business.
