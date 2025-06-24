EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Strong demand for Formycon 2025/2029 Bond leads to early closing of subscription period

24.06.2025 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Press Release // June 24, 2025

Strong demand for Formycon 2025/2029 Bond leads to early closing of subscription period

High demand by institutional investors enables early termination of public offering period

Subscription period via the Formycon website is now scheduled to end on 26 June 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CEST

Subscription via Deutsche Börse's DirectPlace still possible until 27 June 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST Inclusion to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment is still scheduled for 9 July 2025 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) today announced that strong demand, particularly from institutional investors, for its 2025/2029 corporate bond (ISIN: NO0013586024 / WKN: A4DFJH) has led to the public offering period ending ahead of schedule. Interested investors may submit their binding subscription offers until 26 June 2025, 11:59 p.m. CEST via the company's website ( ) and until 27 June 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST via Deutsche Börse's subscription functionality 'DirectPlace”. "The strong demand for our inaugural bond issuance is a clear sign of Formycon's capital markets maturity and the trust in our sustainable business model," said Enno Spillner, CFO of Formycon AG. "The significant interest, particularly from institutional investors, validates our strategic direction and financial strength. The bond will enhance our financial flexibility and represents an important milestone in the long-term diversification of our capital structure and investor base." The bond carries a variable interest rate consisting of the three-month EURIBOR plus a margin ranging from 7.0% to 7.5% per annum. The final margin will be determined on 27 June 2025, based on all submitted subscription offers. Listing on the Quotation Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is still scheduled for 9 July 2025, but the company reserves the right to allow trading upon publication in advance. Formycon plans to apply for the bond to be admitted to trading on Euronext ABM, a self-regulated marketplace operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), within six (6) months following the issuance. The supplement to the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and to be notified to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdiensteistungsaufsicht – BaFin), Germany, and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde – FMA) will be published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( ) and the Company ( ). Key Terms of the Formycon Corporate Bond 2025/2029 Issuer Formycon AG, Planegg-Martinsried, Germany Issue Volume (Target) EUR 50,000,000 ISIN / WKN NO0013586024 / A4DFJH Interest Rate Range 3-months EURIBOR plus 7.0 % to 7.5 % p.a. Issue Price 100 % Denomination EUR 1.000 Interest Payment Quarterly, first payment on October 9, 2025 Term Four years, July 9, 2025 to July 9, 2029 Redemption Date Due on July 9, 2029 Status Senior unsecured Covenants Includes restrictions on distributions, liquidity maintenance, and quarterly financial reporting Stock Exchange Segment Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Quotation Board; admission to Euronext ABM (Oslo Børs) planned within six months Issue / Value Date July 9, 2025 Joint Lead Manager IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch

A bout Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, have been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA; FYB202 is also approved in Canada. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110 ...

Important Notice This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company. A public offer of securities in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria is made solely based on the securities prospectus (including the supplement) approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”) and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The approval of the securities prospectus or the supplement by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. The securities prospectus (including the supplement) alone includes the information for investors required by law. The securities prospectus and the supplement are available free of charge on the Company's website (investoren/anleihe-2025) in the "Investor Relations" section. Investors are recommended to read the securities prospectus carefully before deciding to purchase or sell bonds of the Company in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities and to make an investment decision only on the basis of all available information about the Company after consultation with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors. In the Member States of the European Economic Area other than Germany, Luxembourg and Austria, this publication is only addressed to persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market ("Prospectus Regulation"). In the United Kingdom, this publication may only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as that Regulation forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and who are also (i) professional investors within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended from time to time ("Order"), or (ii) are high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons”). The new securities will only be available to relevant persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities will only be made to relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on these materials or their contents. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States. Certain statements contained in this publication may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views, expectations, assumptions and information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions contained in this communication or the underlying assumptions. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this publication. In addition, it should be noted that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and that neither the Company nor the Joint Lead Managers undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to actual events or developments, except as required by law. THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT A PROMOTIONAL DOCUMENT; INVESTORS SHOULD SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS PROMOTIONAL DOCUMENT SOLELY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

