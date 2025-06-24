Msmes To Showcase Local Manufacturing Strength At RISE Conclave In Ratlam

MENAFN - KNN India)Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will present locally manufactured machinery, components, and various products at the upcoming Regional Industry, Skill, and Employment (RISE) conclave in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for June 27.

The event aims to facilitate business connections and provide opportunities for enterprises to engage with potential buyers.

Trade associations and industries from Ratlam and surrounding areas have secured spaces to establish exhibition stalls at the conclave.

According to Rajesh Rathod, Executive Director, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), Ujjain, the initiative seeks to familiarise industries and investors with local manufacturing capabilities while highlighting regional industrial strengths.

The stalls will feature displays of locally manufactured products and create platforms for direct interaction between buyers and sellers.

The conclave will feature three technical sessions addressing critical aspects of regional industrial development. The MSME department will conduct a session titled 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance.'

The second session will focus on 'Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment Department, Skill Development,' while the third session will examine 'Investment Policies and Ease of Doing Business.'

These sessions are designed to address MSME growth, skill development initiatives, and investment policies relevant to the region.

Government departments will establish dedicated pavilions to provide comprehensive information about various schemes and initiatives designed to benefit entrepreneurs.

Officials will be available to assist visitors with application processes and explain eligibility criteria for different programs. The pavilions will serve as information centres for accessing government support mechanisms.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to perform opening ceremonies and inaugurations for more than 35 industrial areas, clusters, and buildings, representing a total investment exceeding Rs 350 crore.

The chief minister will also initiate additional projects valued at Rs 1,500 crore, marking a substantial investment in the region's industrial infrastructure.

The administration plans to distribute land allocation certificates to 500 enterprises during the event, facilitating their establishment and operational activities.

Rathod expressed expectations that the conclave will generate significant business opportunities and strengthen connections between manufacturers and potential buyers, contributing to the overall industrial development of the region.

(KNN Bureau)