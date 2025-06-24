Andhra Pradesh Govt Targets 20 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years Via MSME & Skill Development Initiatives

MENAFN - KNN India)The Andhra Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to tackle youth unemployment through a wide-ranging skill development and job creation strategy, aiming to harness industrial investments and support the revival of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

At a press conference held at the State Secretariat, 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar, MSME Chairman Shiva Shankar, and CEDAP Chairman Deepak Reddy outlined the government's integrated approach to aligning skill training with sector-specific employment opportunities.

Dinakar highlighted that the state had secured investments worth Rs 9.3 lakh crore in its first year, with an ambitious goal of generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

He introduced the government's new policy orientation - shifting from the traditional“Ease of Doing Business” to a more proactive“Speed of Business” framework aimed at accelerating industrial responsiveness and inter-departmental coordination.

The state is home to over 8 lakh MSMEs, contributing close to 30 percent of India's GDP. Their revival is central to Andhra Pradesh's long-term development blueprint - Swarnandhra 2047.

The plan emphasises strengthening grassroots enterprises to ensure inclusive economic growth.

MSME Chairman Shiva Shankar proposed setting up dedicated MSME parks across the state and recommended appointing an Additional Commissioner to oversee sectoral reforms and implementation.

These structural enhancements are aimed at providing targeted support to small industries and improving their competitiveness.

Deepak Reddy, Chairman, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Andhra Pradesh (CEDAP), announced plans to train 60,000 youth this year through enhanced vocational programs.

The number of training centres is expected to more than double - from the current 103 to up to 250 by next year - to meet the growing demand for skilled labour.

(KNN Bureau)