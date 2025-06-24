Govt Opens Application Portal For EV Manufacturing Scheme To Boost Domestic EV Production
The scheme, notified on March 15, 2024, and detailed further through Notification No. S.O. 2450(E) dated June 2, 2025, is aimed at strengthening India's position as a global hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.
The scheme offers strategic incentives to attract large-scale investments from global electric vehicle manufacturers.
Notably, approved applicants will be allowed to import Completely Built Units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers with a minimum CIF value of USD 35,000 at a reduced customs duty of 15 percent for five years from the approval date.
In return, these applicants must commit to a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore and meet domestic value addition (DVA) milestones over the scheme period.
SPMEPCI is designed to strike a balance between facilitating the entry of advanced EV technologies and nurturing indigenous manufacturing capacity.
It includes clearly defined timelines for local value addition, aiming to stimulate domestic innovation, create employment, and deepen India's automotive supply chains.
(KNN Bureau)
