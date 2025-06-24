Free Trade Agreement With UK Opens New Opportunities For Indian Garments
Negotiations concluded on May 6, 2025, following nearly three years of talks, culminating in a pact that will eliminate tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK and reduce UK tariffs on 90 per cent of its exports to India.
For India's ready-made garments (RMG) sector, the agreement is truly transformative. Historically, UK import duties of around 8–12 per cent put Indian exporters behind peers like Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, and Cambodia.
The FTA removes these duties, offering India a 12 per cent tariff advantage over China and leveling the playing field with Bangladesh.
With the UK importing roughly USD 20 billion in RMG annually, India-currently holding a 6 per cent share-could potentially double its share to about 12 per cent, adding USD 1.1–1.2 billion annually.
This tariff relief is expected to enhance profit margins, drive scale, and spark investment across the textile ecosystem, particularly in industrial hubs like Ludhiana, Tiruppur, Surat, and Moradabad.
Experts forecast full impact by fiscal year 2027, with India's exports to the UK expected to nearly double within a few years .
Beyond textiles, the FTA extends across diverse sectors-footwear, gems, marine products, chemicals, and automotive parts-offering duty relief and opening new export avenues.
It also includes a social security agreement benefiting Indian professionals in the UK and vice versa.
Overall, the India‐UK FTA marks a strategic milestone in strengthening economic relations. It is expected to boost bilateral trade by approximately Euro 25.5 billion by 2040, increase market access, support jobs, and foster economic ties between the two nations.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment