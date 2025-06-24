403
Sun Life Celebrates 14 Wins At Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Crowned prestigious“International Insurance Company of the Year – Excellence Award” and“MPF Provider of the Year (Investment Sector) – Excellence Award” for the first time HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 - Sun Life once again demonstrated excellence at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2025, winning 14 awards. Among these, the "International Insurance Company of the Year – Excellence Award" stands out as one of the most coveted accolades in the industry. This achievement marks a historic new high for Sun Life, highlighting its market leadership in the insurance sector and widespread industry recognition.
Sun Life celebrates 14 wins at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2025, including“International Insurance Company of the Year – Excellence Award” and“MPF Provider of the Year – Excellence Award” for the first time.
Sun Life received seven Excellence Awards and seven Outstanding Awards, spanning multiple domains including digital innovation, talent recruitment, training and development, product innovation and development, corporate social responsibility, cross-border insurance services and ESG sustainability. This is a testament to Sun Life's strong business operations, drive for innovation, and high-quality service standards across the company.
Recognition for Digital Innovation Achievement
Sun Life is committed to a customer-centric approach and continuously innovates through digital transformation, striving to create a seamless one-stop digital customer journey. Receiving the "Digital Innovation – Excellence Award" and the "Online Platform – Excellence Award" further affirms Sun Life's strong capability to integrate digital innovation into the core of its business strategy. The digital platform "SunWallet" was also recognized for breaking geographical boundaries to provide Clients with a comprehensive range of features, including the ability to manage their policies anytime, anywhere.
Products and Services Garner Multiple Awards
Through its focus on product innovation and customer service, Sun Life has been honored with the "MPF Provider of the Year (Investment Sector) – Excellence Award," the "High Net Worth (Product) – Excellence Award" and the "Client Service – Outstanding Award." These awards underscore the company's commitment to fully meeting Clients' protection needs by offering flexible and high-quality MPF solutions alongside superior service standards.
Sun Life engages with Clients through a wide variety of distribution channels, continually expanding its team of professional financial advisors and proactively offering training to enhance the Client experience. The company's outstanding performance this year has been widely acknowledged, as reflected by its receipt of the "Recruitment Program of the Year – Excellence Award", the "Training and Development Achievement (Agency Force) – Outstanding Award" and the "Broker Support – Outstanding Award".
Mr. Clement Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited , said: "We are deeply honored to receive a record-breaking number of prestigious awards from Bloomberg Businessweek. These accolades are a testament to our relentless dedication and exceptional achievements across multiple fields. This year, we are particularly proud to receive the 'International Insurance Company of the Year – Excellence Award' for the first time, highlighting our team's impressive performance and inspiring us to pursue further innovation and excellence. Additionally, the 'Recruitment Program of the Year – Excellence Award' recognizes the importance of recruiting top talent for driving innovation and business growth. In 2024, our gross new recruits increased by 35%, leading the industry1."
"I sincerely thank our team for their collaborative efforts that have led to this remarkable success. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our client-oriented products and services, leverage digital technology to offer a more personalized experience, and help Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."
Our awards received include:
Excellence Awards for
The Financial Institutions Awards 2025, organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, is among the most renowned annual industry events. Through a rigorous screening process, the awards recognize outstanding performance in the banking, insurance and investment/securities sectors over the past year. The awards aim to enhance industry standards, drive continuous development in the financial sector, and encourage the active nurturing of talent, thereby injecting new momentum into the Hong Kong financial industry.
1Sun Life achieved the number one position in the insurance industry for new recruit growth percentage from Q4 2024 to Q2 2025.
