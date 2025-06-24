Enjoy 'A Summer More Colorful At Galaxy Macau' With Playful Parties, Thrilling Live Shows, And More!

In July and August, Grand Resort Deck will be transformed into a color-drenched otherworldly paradise for a pair of playful parties.

A summer of outstanding entertainment awaits at the award-winning integrated resort, from vibrant poolside attractions to unmissable world-class concerts MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 - Get ready for a summer you will never forget with 'A Summer More Colorful at Galaxy Macau'. From now until the mid of September, the award-winning integrated resort will play host to an exceptional lineup of playful events and outstanding attractions that are set to bring the sunniest of seasons to vibrant life, including special parties at Grand Resort Deck, one-of-a-kind live performances from top musical artists and DJs, family-friendly fun and games with Galaxy Kidz, and much more.If you want to make a splash this summer, Grand Resort Deck is the place to be, as the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool plays host to a sparkling array of water-based fun and immersive experiences for sunseekers of all ages, exclusively for all hotel guests of Galaxy Macau. These include: the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids, featuring 575 meters of laidback aquatic entertainment; the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, with surf-ready waves up to 1.5 meters high; 150 meters of pristine white sand beach; Waterslide Mountain, with its nine-meter slide tower; and the Kids' Aquatic Play Zone. Children can also enjoy the fun and educational Galaxy Kidz summer program along with unmistakable mascot Wavey the Peacock.In July and August, Grand Resort Deck will be transformed into a color-drenched otherworldly paradise for a pair of playful parties. With the theme of 'Neon Jungle' on Saturday July 19, the Skytop Wave Pool will be lit up with a rainbow of bright colors, immersive lighting, and scenic design to create a unique tropical jungle atmosphere. This vibrant event will feature live performances from some of Hong Kong and Greater China's most popular singers, as well as unmissable sets from top international DJs while guests party and play in the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool. The parties will also feature neon lights and dazzling laser effects, 80 dancers in animal print costumes, a wide selection of irresistible food and refreshing drinks, and interactive props to create the ultimate summer audiovisual experience. Another party will take place on Saturday August 16, stay tuned!To win free tickets to these parties, as well as other special giveaways, make sure that you follow Galaxy Macau's social media platforms. By participating in fun activities and completing designated tasks, you can unlock the opportunity to get free party tickets to enjoy the party with your friends!Elsewhere in the resort, the stars will be shining bright at Galaxy Macau this summer, with exclusive performances from a variety of renowned superstars and music groups. These include: Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung, who will be performing at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena from June 20 to July 6; American-Chinese comedy superstar Jimmy O. Yang, who has six sold out shows at Broadway Theatre from July 4 to 6; TF Family will also present an electrifying Summer Games at Galaxy Arena on July 12 to 13; IAN Chan from Hong Kong boy group MIRROR, who will bring his solo concert tour to Galaxy Arena on July 18 and 19; Hong Kong pop-rock band Dear Jane, who will take the stage at Galaxy Arena on September 13; and many more.Guests can also enjoy fascinating exhibitions, such as the Rolex GMT-Master Exhibition, which celebrates the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master, the iconic timepiece that has become a symbol of humanity's ongoing journey of exploration and connection. Bern Watches and Rolex invite you to explore the exclusive exhibition takes place at Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade from July 3 to 27, and is a must-visit for all chronology connoisseurs. From July 19 to December 31, 2025, the visionary world of France's national treasure designer Bruno Moinard at Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025 – Special Exhibition will be presented at Galaxy Art. This immersive showcase invites guests into the studio of the legendary interior architect, scenographer, and painter, from expressive sketches to refined design manuscripts.But that's not all! There are even more special attractions and events to be announced in July, including: colorful interactive photo spots spread throughout Galaxy Macau; the not-to-be-missed Summer Color Parade, a resort-wide celebration of music, acrobatics, and playful energy taking place every day throughout the season; limited-time shopping rewards; seasonal delicacies; and much more. Stay tuned!