Delta Electronics To Debut Two Advanced Collaborative Robots At Automatica 2025

Delta Electronics to showcase new collaborative robots at Automatica

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Delta Electronics , a Taiwanese company specializing in power management and smart green solutions, says it is“redefining intelligent manufacturing for small and medium-sized enterprises” (SMEs) at automatica 2025 with the debut of two next-generation D-Bot cobot solutions.

The D-Bot MAR, developed and assembled in Germany, handles payloads of up to 500 kg with a lift height of 55 mm, ideal for European pallets and materials handling applications. The Dynamic D-Bot 2-in-1 boasts a detachable cobot arm to execute both autonomous pallet transport and independent cobot operations.

Michael Mayer-Rosa, head of intelligent robot systems and senior director, industrial automation business group, Delta Electronics EMEA, says:“At automatica, we're showcasing a complete and future-ready solutions ecosystem tailored to help businesses, especially SMEs, thrive in the age of smart manufacturing.

“Our D-Bot robotics platform embodies this vision, offering collaborative, flexible, and high-performance automation that is easy to integrate and scale across a wide range of industrial settings, reinforcing Delta's commitment to driving smart, efficient, and sustainable manufacturing for tomorrow's industries.”

The D-Bot MAR mobile robot

Developed and assembled in Germany, Delta's new D-Bot MAR is engineered to transform intralogistics and optimize production flows, especially for SMEs.

This compact mobile platform combines power, intelligence, and simplicity in one versatile solution:



Heavy-duty performance : Supports payloads of up to 500 kg with a lift height of 55 mm, perfectly suited for European pallets and a variety of material handling tasks.

Intelligent navigation : Equipped with a 360° laser scanner and a VDA 5050-compatible fleet management interface powered by Navitec's orchestration software, enabling dynamic routing without physical guide paths. Intuitive and efficient : LED status indicators provide clear real-time feedback, while an optional wireless charging pad ensures continuous, hassle-free operation.

Dynamic D-Bot 2-in-1

Expanding on the capabilities of the D-Bot MAR, Delta introduces the Dynamic D-Bot 2-in-1, a groundbreaking solution that merges mobile robotics and collaborative automation into one modular, mobile platform.



Unmatched flexibility : Features a detachable D-Bot cobot arm with an integrated battery system, enabling both autonomous pallet transport and independent cobot operation anywhere on the shop floor.

Optimize floor utilization : The cobot arm handles machine tending, assembly, or packaging tasks directly at the point of need. Once the task is complete, the mobile base seamlessly redeploys for logistics duties, maximizing efficiency and utilization. Extended operation : With a built-in battery supporting up to 8 hours of continuous operation, the Dynamic D-Bot 2-in-1 keeps workflows moving without interruption.

Collaborative intelligence

Delta's D-Bot Collaborative Robot series delivers precision and performance with payloads from 6 to 30 kg.

Designed for tough industrial environments, each model includes IP66 protection and Reflex Safety technology, which instantly reverses movement upon contact-ensuring safe human-robot collaboration.

From unboxing to full operation in under one hour, these cobots reduce commissioning time and accelerate ROI.

At automatica, Delta will also showcase the Cognibot-Kit through live demonstrations, revealing how D-Bots can be further enhanced with cognitive capabilities that open the door to human-like responsiveness:



● 360° speech recognition : For intuitive, voice-guided interaction between humans and robots.

● 3D object detection : Enabling precise and adaptive pick-and-place operations even in unstructured environments. ● Adaptive workflows : Allowing D-Bots to intelligently respond to dynamic environments in real time.

Accelerating innovation with Nvidia Omniverse: Real-to-Sim, Sim-to-Real

In collaboration with Nvidia, a global leader in accelerated computing and AI, Delta says it is redefining the future of intelligent robotics.

Since autumn 2024, Delta has embedded Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia Isaac Sim technologies and libraries into its D-Bot ecosystem, thus unlocking a new era of robotics development through digital twin technology.

Powered by Nvidia's advanced platforms, Delta delivers real-time, physics-based simulations for precise testing of complex robotic behavior, streamlining workflows and and significantly reducing the time to market.

At automatica 2025, Delta will demonstrate its“Real-to-Sim and Sim-to-Real” workflows, illustrating how digital twins help businesses reduce effort, cut costs, and optimize production, logistics, and quality control.

Experience the future of intelligent automation with Delta at automatica 2025: Hall B5, Booth 237, from June 24-17 at Trade Fair Center Messe München.