Torc Robotics To Open Engineering Center In Ann Arbor To Advance Autonomous Truck Development

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Torc Robotics plans new Michigan engineering center for autonomous vehicle innovation

June 24, 2025 by Sam Francis

Torc Robotics , a specialist in commercializing self-driving class 8 trucks, says it plans to establish a new engineering center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

As Torc continues its path toward commercialization in 2027, this strategic expansion will further accelerate the company's productization efforts and tap into the region's rich automotive and technology talent pool.

As part of its effort to open the Ann Arbor location, Torc worked closely with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to secure incentives to support the expansion into Michigan, as Torc plans significant hiring in this region to grow its team and technical talent capabilities.

Torc's Ann Arbor site will help drive critical product milestones. A diverse range of engineering roles will be based in the office, including expertise in machine learning, software, hardware, and systems engineering, alongside positions in product engineering, safety, and other key functions.

Jamie Swaim, chief people officer at Torc, says:“This strategic location is a natural fit for Torc as we continue to advance our autonomous technology.

“Ann Arbor's proximity to the Detroit automotive industry and a wealth of high-tech talent, combined with the exceptional concentration of high-caliber universities and colleges, makes it an ideal environment for our growth and productization strategy.

“This new center will complement the strong engineering talent we already have across the nation.”

The new office, located in northeast Ann Arbor, will encompass approximately 32,000 square feet and will feature multiple collaboration spaces and hardware in the loop labs.

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund, says:“We are pleased to support the continued growth and expansion of Torc, whose project is a testament to the strength of our state's mobility industry and Michiganders' superior skills.

“My congratulations and gratitude to Torc; we are honored to earn this investment. We look forward to celebrating your future success and that of the People, Places, and Projects who will benefit from your presence in the great state of Michigan.”

Torc says its decision to establish a presence in Ann Arbor“underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and teamwork through strategic talent acquisition and collaboration within key technology and automotive ecosystems”.