Cornwall reigns as the go-to staycation destination for food lovers.

Research of 2,000 adults revealed the county claimed the top three spots on Brits' foodie destination wish list – with St Ives taking first place.

Padstow and Falmouth followed closely, alongside Devon's coastal town of Brixham, Blackpool – often dubbed the 'Las Vegas of the North', and Norfolk's classic seaside spot, Great Yarmouth.

The popularity of traditional seaside fare may help explain St Ives' appeal, as more than half (51 per cent) of UK holidaymakers opt for fish and chips while on a break – and the town even boasts the aptly named Fish Street.

Other reasons for visiting these foodie destinations include trying a local delicacy (33 per cent), dining at a specific restaurant (32 per cent) and buying local ingredients (29 per cent).

The research was commissioned by Sykes Holiday Cottages as part of its annual Staycation Index report.

To compile the locations for the top 30 list, the holiday brand used ONS data on the number of restaurants, cafes and mobile food services in UK towns and Tripadvisor insights on the amount of five star eateries and outlets per square mile.

Dorset also featured three times in the top 30 foodie towns list with people wanting to dine in Bournemouth, Lyme Regis and Weymouth.

James Shaw, managing director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said:“Food is an essential part of the staycation experience, whether that's indulging in fresh seafood at the coast, browsing local farmers' markets, or seeking out a pub lunch.

“People are increasingly planning their holidays with their palates in mind – and that's great for local businesses across the UK.

“We're seeing more and more holidaymakers prioritise local experiences over abroad escapes, and with so many flavour-packed places to visit in this country, it's no surprise that foodie travel is on the rise.”

The research also found holidaymakers are willing to travel an average of 70 miles in the UK to try a certain cuisine or eatery – with one in 10 prepared to trek more than 150 miles.

When it comes to eating out during their stay, traditional British pubs remain the top choice for travellers (58 per cent), followed by independent local restaurants (52 per cent) and fish and chip shops (51 per cent).

Others enjoy sampling tearooms (50 per cent), farm shops and markets (29 per cent) and eating from street vendors (24 per cent).

Nearly one in five (17 per cent) said the enjoyment of their break is heavily influenced by what they eat, while one in 10 have rebooked a destination purely to go back to a favourite eatery.

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of those polled via OnePoll plan to have a UK-based break this year, while 71 per cent of Gen Zs will - suggesting the younger generation are leading the way with staycations.

Holidaymakers will typically go on three UK breaks this year, each lasting an average of six days.

Reasons for choosing a staycation rather than going abroad include it being easier (38 per cent), less stressful (35 per cent) and cheaper (35 per cent).

The most popular types of UK trips were revealed as city breaks (49 per cent), lakes and mountain locations (41 per cent) and beachfront holiday homes (40 per cent).

Countryside walks (31 per cent), visiting local attractions (28 per cent) and exploring historical sights (25 per cent) are among the top activities Brits like to experience on a holiday within the UK.

And while respondents tend to go away with their partner (67 per cent), children (29 per cent) and friends (23 per cent), almost one in three (29 per cent) say they're more likely to go on a solo break now than they were five years ago.

James added:“Our annual report takes a deep dive into the latest UK travel trends, and it's clear that staycations are continuing to grow in popularity – something that's welcome news to the communities across the country that rely on tourism.

“Now in its seventh year, the index shines a light on the evolving habits and motivations shaping domestic travel – from an apparent Gen Z UK travel boom to a rise in solo staycations and a focus on food while away.

“Brits are seeking more meaningful escapes and fresh adventures, all without needing a passport.”

TOP 30 UK LOCATIONS FOR FOOD:

1. St Ives, Cornwall

2. Padstow, Cornwall

3. Falmouth, Cornwall

4. Brixham, Devon

5. Blackpool, Lancashire

6. Bournemouth, Dorset

7. Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

8. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

9. Lyme Regis, Dorset

10. Weymouth, Dorset

11. St Andrews, Fife

12. Windsor, Berkshire

13. Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

14. Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

15. Barnstaple, Devon

16. Barnard Castle, County Durham

17. Warwick, Warwickshire

18. Margate, Kent

19. Folkstone, Kent

20. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

21. Alnwick, Northumberland

22. Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

23. Llandudno, Conwy

24. Broadstairs, Kent

25. Southport, Merseyside

26. Loughborough, Leicestershire

27. Rochester, Ken

28. Formby, Merseyside

29. Hereford, Herefordshire

30. Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire