Doc Martens, Baggy Jeans, And 'The Rachel' Haircut Are Brits' Most Loved 90S Trends

Doc Martens, baggy jeans, and 'The Rachel' haircut are among Brits' most loved 90s trends.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the most iconic 90s fashion crazes – with crimped hair, perms, and leather or denim jackets also high up the list.

Other nostalgic staples included shell suits, high ponytails, and the iconic little black dress.

The 90s was also voted as the decade with the most influence on today's fashion choices – with top overall trends revealed as Brit-pop, hip-hop, and grunge.

Respondents also voted for their favourite celebrity hairstyles of the era – with Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" haircut, Johnny Depp's floppy hair, and Victoria Beckham's Posh bob the official winners.

Most iconic UK fashion moments were decided as Princess Diana's revenge dress, Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress at the BRIT Awards, and Liz Hurley's Versace safety pin dress.

Ashley Birch-Ruffell, spokesperson for FUNKIN COCKTAILS, which commissioned the research ahead of the launch of its new 90s classic cocktail, the Apple Sour Martini, said:“90s fashion is very on trend, and it's fun to see what our official favourite styles are.

“There are clearly many iconic hairstyles and memorable moments from this decade that live on in the public consciousness.

“It seems clear that 90s trends aren't going anywhere anytime soon – and why would we want them to.”

Younger generations are leading the revival, with over six in 10 Gen Z (64 per cent) and Millennials (63 per cent) saying the decade's fashion still influences their personal style – compared to just under four in 10 (39 per cent) of the total population.

Ironically, three quarters of Gen Z (75 per cent) and Millennials (76 per cent) feel nostalgic for the 90s, despite many of them being too young to fully experience the decade first-hand.

In contrast, fewer than two in 10 Boomers (19 per cent) say they feel the same, despite living through it as adults.

Almost nine in 10 (87 per cent) Gen Zs and 82 per cent of Millennials would also jump at the chance to revisit the 90s for one night to soak up the fashion and culture.

There were also some key trends that appealed to the younger demographic in particular – with a fifth of Gen Zs big fans of the space buns and the YTK aesthetic (22 per cent).

Whereas Millennials were found to be number one fans of the curtain hairstyle (18 per cent) and rave wear (17 per cent), according to OnePoll data.

And despite agreeing Diana's revenge dress couldn't be beaten, other top fashion moments for Gen Zs were Victoria Beckham's little black dress, Kate Moss's grunge look, and Naomi Campbell's metallic mini dress.

When asked who most embodies 90s style today, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Rihanna took the top spots as beacons of this iconic decade.

To mark the launch of the Apple Sour Martini, FUNKIN COCKTAILS [] has teamed up with London based hairdresser, Duck & Dry to offer free 90s hairstyles alongside a trial of the canned Nitro cocktail.

Ashley added:“It's clear that the whole culture of the 90s is still considered unapologetically iconic and we wanted to deliver the perfect cocktail to match that vibe – as well as helping people level up their 90s aesthetic.”