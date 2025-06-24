Egyptian FM, US Presidential Adviser Discuss African Crises

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone call on Tuesday with Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to the US president for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs and a high-level adviser for Africa, to discuss regional crises, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

According to a statement from foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the call on June 24 involved an exchange of views on developments in Libya, Sudan, and the Great Lakes region.

Regarding Libya, Abdelatty emphasised the need to preserve security and stability throughout all Libyan territories, safeguard the state's resources, and respect its unity and territorial integrity. He also stressed the importance of dismantling armed militias to help restore security and stability in the country.

On the Sudanese crisis, the foreign minister affirmed Egypt's firm position in support of Sudan, stressing the importance of preserving its unity, stability, national institutions, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He noted Egypt's keenness to engage positively with regional and international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire to end the humanitarian suffering faced by the Sudanese people.

The spokesperson added that the call also addressed the situation in the Great Lakes region. Abdelatty welcomed US efforts that led to the governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda signing a declaration of principles in Washington. The declaration aims to achieve peace, stability, and economic development in the eastern DRC.

The minister stated that this step is an important development towards reaching a lasting peace agreement that enhances the chances for regional stability in the Great Lakes region and the African continent. He added that this is consistent with the efforts of President Trump to advance peace and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the Middle East and Africa.