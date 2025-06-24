Egypt Committed To Strengthening Partnerships With African Nations: El-Shimy
During his meeting with Esperança da Costa, Vice President of Angola, both sides reaffirmed the strength of historic ties between Egypt and Angola and discussed avenues for expanding cooperation in key priority sectors. The meeting also highlighted the significance of the summit as a forum for dialogue between governments and the private sector, particularly as Angola holds the presidency of the African Union this year and celebrates 50 years of independence.
El-Shimy also met with several African ministers and senior officials attending the summit, including Rui de Oliveira, Angola's Minister of Industry and Trade; Isaac Francisco, Minister of Agriculture; Sílvia Paula, Minister of Health; and Armando Manuel, Chairperson of Angola's Sovereign Wealth Fund. Other key meetings included discussions with Julien Paluku, Minister of Trade of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Karim Zaidan, Morocco's Minister of Investment; and Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of Energy.
The talks focused on boosting cooperation between Egypt and these countries in various fields including investment, joint industrial ventures, and trade exchange-contributing to deeper regional economic integration and advancing sustainable development objectives.
El-Shimy stressed that Egypt, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, attaches great importance to enhancing partnerships with African nations on the basis of mutual interests and regional unity. He noted that the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector is working actively to expand collaboration with African counterparts, especially in strategic productive sectors.
He added that these engagements align with Egypt's broader strategy to open new markets for Egyptian companies across the continent, facilitate the transfer of industrial and technological expertise, and foster joint ventures with both public and private sector partners in African states.
El-Shimy concluded by highlighting the wide-ranging opportunities available for cooperation across multiple sectors and reiterated the importance of the summit as a key platform for direct interaction between government leaders and private sector stakeholders across Africa.
