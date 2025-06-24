403
'Refrained' From Strikes On Iran After Trump Call: Israel Will Respect Ceasefire If Israel Does: Iran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the country "refrained" from further strikes on Iran on Tuesday after he spoke with US President Donald Trump in a call.
Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that it will respect a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump provided that Israel also upholds its terms.
"If the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to the presidency's website.
Israel accused Iran of violating a fragile ceasefire agreement on Tuesday morning by firing two missiles, with Defence Minister Israel Katz immediately promising "to respond forcefully".
But writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump told Israel: "Do not drop those bombs," before he angrily accused the country and Iran of ceasefire violations in comments to reporters in Washington.
Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the prime minister had held a call with Trump and "Israel refrained from further strikes" on Iran.
Israel had "destroyed a radar installation near Tehran" in retaliation for the missile fire, the statement said, with Israeli media reports suggesting Netanyahu had scaled down the operation following Trump's reaction.
Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that it will respect a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump provided that Israel also upholds its terms.
"If the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to the presidency's website.
