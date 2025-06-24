403
Amir Meets GCC Foreign Ministers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Tuesday in his office at Lusail Palace with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the 49th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir voiced his thanks and appreciation to his fellow leaders of the GCC states for their solidarity and support for the State of Qatar, as well as their strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.
For their part, the GCC Foreign Ministers affirmed their countries' solidarity with the State of Qatar, noting that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC states. They also reiterated that the security of the GCC states as a whole is indivisible, and that the council stands united with the State of Qatar in confronting any threat to its security and territorial integrity.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint Gulf action mechanisms and exchanged views on key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly ways to maintain regional stability and security, while emphasizing diplomatic and peaceful solutions to various issues.
His Highness the Amir wished the Ministers all the success in their meeting, hoping that they would achieve results that would enhance the stability and security of the region.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting.
