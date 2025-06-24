Gilead Sciences - Born With HIV In The 80S: Kim's Story Of Growing Up As A Dandelion
Within months of losing her parents, she learned she was a“dandelion” – the term for people who are either born with HIV or who acquire it early in life. HIV was especially misunderstood and stigmatized during that period. Plus, it was difficult to comprehend what it meant to be a child living with HIV.
“I was taking HIV medications as a child and had different medical conditions and didn't understand why because nobody wanted to talk about it,” says Kim.
Over the years, Kim has turned her lived experience into helping others as a public health consultant, a sexuality educator and an advocate for those living with HIV. But she stresses that she now also focuses on raising her son and building her business.
“As a dandelion, we're the true definition of what aging with HIV is, but I don't let the virus any longer define me,” she says.“My advocacy work is what I do when I have extra time to give. My day-to-day is being a mom, a wife, and a woman who's choosing herself.”
Watch the video to learn more about Kim's journey living as a dandelion.
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Originally published by Gilead Sciences
