Boehringer Ingelheim's 'Sailboat For Health' Brings Healthcare To Remote Greek Islands
Boehringer Ingelheim Greece, alongside its partners, is addressing this issue with the 'Sailboat for Health' initiative . This floating medical facility embarks on annual voyages to deliver essential healthcare services to isolated islands.
By providing screenings, treatments, and education, the Sailboat for Health aims to help enable islanders to manage their health without needing to leave the island.
Since its inception, the initiative has supported about 50 islands, offering over 700 medical appointments in 2023 alone.
With ongoing support from local NGOs and medical associations, Boehringer aims to help make a positive impact on the lives of those living on remote islands, ensuring they receive the care they need and deserve.
With ongoing support from local NGOs and medical associations, Boehringer aims to help make a positive impact on the lives of those living on remote islands, ensuring they receive the care they need and deserve.
