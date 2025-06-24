Wesco Announces Wesco Cares Champion Of The Year Award Winner And Celebrates Annual Day Of Caring

MENAFN - 3BL) On June 19, Wesco hosted its annual Day of Caring events for employees at numerous sites around the globe to celebrate its commitment to communities where we live and work and to announce the company's 2025 Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient.

The company's Day of Caring events encouraged employees to give back to the community and learn about local opportunities to do so. Employees learned more about the company's matching gifts and paid volunteer time off programs, as well as corporate giving support of the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charitable organizations. Events were hosted at numerous sites around the globe giving nearly 5,000 employees and more than 60 nonprofit community partners the opportunity to attend. Through Wesco Cares, employees logged almost 1,000 hours and donated more than $210,000 with company matches year to date impacting nearly 200 charities.

On the Day of Caring, the company also announced Scott Carstens, Senior Operations Manager at Wesco's Charlotte, N.C. facility, as the 2025 Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient. The Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award spotlights colleagues who have demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the workplace.

Scott volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Best Buddies, Wounded Warrior Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank and Goodwill. He holds the Wounded Warrior Foundation close to his heart as he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving 27 years. When asked about the impact he's witnessed from volunteerism Scott said,“Large waves do not start out that size, they begin as ripples. I try to provide a ripple of support with the hope that a wave of good fortune will affect others.” As the Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient, Scott will receive a $2,500 award to donate to an eligible charity of his choice.

“We're incredibly proud to recognize Scott as our Wesco Cares Champion of the Year,” said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor.“His unwavering commitment to serving others and making a meaningful impact in our communities is truly inspiring. He leads by example, showing us all what it means to give generously of our time and talents. His dedication has motivated many others across our company to do the same.”

