Godaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: People & Culture Employee Wellbeing

Employee Wellbeing

At GoDaddy, we believe a happy, healthy team sparks creativity, collaboration, and big ideas.

When employees feel their best, they bring their best, and we want to provide a supportive and safe environment for them to do so. We make wellbeing and security a top priority because a thriving team is the heart of everything we do.

Benefits

Here are just a few ways we're supporting families:



Backup Dependent Care: Access to 10 backup care visits per plan year to ease the stress of last-minute caregiving needs.



Adoption Assistance: Up to $10,000 per adoption to help with adoption costs, legal fees, and other eligible expenses.



Surrogacy Reimbursement: Up to $10,000 per surrogacy, with a lifetime maximum of $20,000, to help cover eligible expenses not covered by medical insurance.



Daycare Discounts & Subsidies: A 10% discount plus an additional 10% subsidy for fees with our daycare partners.

Parental Leave: Generous paid leave to allow parents time to bond with their new additions. Flexible scheduling options may also be available when returning to work.

GoDaddy's Wellbeing Focus

The wellbeing of our employees is a key focus for GoDaddy. Here's how we show it1:



Global Wellness Days: Four dedicated days each year for employees to unplug and focus on their wellbeing.



Mental Health Management Program: We partner with Lyra Health/ ICAS, a world-class provider of confidential support. Employees and those who live with them can access in-person appointments, video chats, therapy, coaching, and self-care apps to navigate stress, anxiety, and more.



Wellbeing App: Starting in 2025, employees enrolled in one of our United Health Care plans will have access to Calm, a mental health app with tools for sleep, meditation, and mindfulness.

Noom: A platform offering a comprehensive and personalized approach to weight management and wellbeing initiatives.

In 2024, we celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month, promoting self-care and access to professional resources. As a part of our celebration, we spotlighted financial, physical, and family wellness to help employees prioritize all aspects of their wellbeing. Resilience, and our safety policies.

Security & Resilience

The Corporate Security and Resilience Team plays a vital role in maintaining a safe, productive, and resilient environment that supports both our employees and global operations. At GoDaddy, we believe security is a collective responsibility, with everyone playing a part in keeping our workplace safe.

To ensure all employees have the tools and resources they need, we provide access to safety, security, and facility-related information and support questions via phone, email, and Slack. Employees also have access to a dedicated intranet page that outlines essential processes, including global security, security standards and technology, business resilience, and our safety policies.

Supporting Employees During an Emergency

The Corporate Security and Resilience Team is focused on keeping employees safe, whether they're in the office, at home, at a data center, or traveling. By combining employee input, site feedback, and global monitoring tools to quickly detect disruptions and coordinate responses, we identify potential security risks and support local teams in managing events to ensure a swift return to normal operations.

TOMORROW FUND

One thing we all have in common at GoDaddy is the ability to help each other in times of need. It is in this spirit that the Tomorrow Fund by GoDaddy is available to employees worldwide. This fund provides financial support for those affected by unanticipated events or natural disasters. The grants provide short-term financial assistance for necessities such as food, clothing, and transitional housing. In 2024, 25 grants were provided to employees.

