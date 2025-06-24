Championing Circular Design: PATRÓN® CRISTALINO Activation At Miami Airport

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-24 02:02:36
(MENAFN- 3BL) Miami, FL, June 24, 2025 /3BL/ - Bacardi Global Travel Retail brought a fresh wave of excitement to Miami International Airport (MIA) this month with a dynamic pop-up activation which spotlighted PATRÓN® CRISTALINO, the brand's latest super-premium innovation.

The month-long promotion not only celebrated the new crystal-clear, oak-aged PATRÓN expression but also reinforced the company's commitment to reducing its impact on the environment by repurposing key structures from previous PATRÓN activations at MIA.

Demonstrating dedication to eco-conscious design, Bacardi Global Travel Retail has reused and refreshed the pop-up's signature agave-inspired lattice bar structure, a fixture used at MIA for three consecutive years. By re-imagining existing promotional materials, waste is reduced while maintaining the premium aesthetic synonymous with PATRÓN.

“PATRÓN CRISTALINO is redefining the fast-growing cristalino category and Miami Airport is the perfect stage to introduce it to discerning travelers,” said Geoff Biggs, Regional Director Americas, Bacardi Global Travel Retail.“By reusing our pop-up infrastructure, we're proving that making sustainable choices and luxury can go hand in hand. It's a virtuous circular business model we are hoping to use in promotions at other high-profile airport locations.” ENDS

Read more about Corporate Sustainability at Bacardi

MENAFN24062025007202015466ID1109717790

