Championing Circular Design: PATRÓN® CRISTALINO Activation At Miami Airport

Championing Circular Design: PATRÓN® CRISTALINO Activation At Miami Airport
The month-long promotion not only celebrated the new crystal-clear, oak-aged PATRÓN expression but also reinforced the company's commitment to reducing its impact on the environment by repurposing key structures from previous PATRÓN activations at MIA.
Demonstrating dedication to eco-conscious design, Bacardi Global Travel Retail has reused and refreshed the pop-up's signature agave-inspired lattice bar structure, a fixture used at MIA for three consecutive years. By re-imagining existing promotional materials, waste is reduced while maintaining the premium aesthetic synonymous with PATRÓN.
“PATRÓN CRISTALINO is redefining the fast-growing cristalino category and Miami Airport is the perfect stage to introduce it to discerning travelers,” said Geoff Biggs, Regional Director Americas, Bacardi Global Travel Retail.“By reusing our pop-up infrastructure, we're proving that making sustainable choices and luxury can go hand in hand. It's a virtuous circular business model we are hoping to use in promotions at other high-profile airport locations.” ENDS
