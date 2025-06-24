The Heat You're Not Counting: Super Pollutants And The Net Zero Gap
The Heat You're Not Counting: Super Pollutants and the Net Zero Gap
Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 12:00PM UTC+7:00
Register Here
While most corporate climate strategies focus on reducing carbon dioxide, few address the most powerful-and overlooked-drivers of near-term global warming: super pollutants like methane, black carbon, and HFCs. These fast-acting pollutants trap significantly more heat than CO2 in the short term and are responsible for nearly half of today's global warming.
For businesses across Asia, where climate risk, regulatory shifts, and supply chain complexity are accelerating, targeting super pollutants offers a strategic opportunity to:
-
Accelerate climate impact by prioritizing investments that slow the rate of warming now
Reduce near-term, climate-related business risks while pursuing long-term CO2 reduction
Future-proof climate strategies now, in advance of new reporting standards
Join the Global Heat Reduction Initiative 's Executive Director, Kiff Gallagher, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00pm UTC+07:00 for an in-depth discussion on how companies can align their climate impact strategies with near-term horizons and realistic corporate planning timeframes.
A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.
Who should attend?
-
Business leaders and decision-makers in the private, public and NGO sectors
Leaders and designers of climate action plans, carbon emissions management and/or net zero targets
Anyone interested in reducing climate super pollutants and joining the heat reduction community
Sustainability professionals of all kinds
Register Here
About Kiff Gallagher
Kiff Gallagher is an entrepreneurial executive and award-winning social innovator with 30 years of experience scaling sustainable enterprises. Kiff is co-creator and executive director of the Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) at SCS Global Services, a groundbreaking climate finance and data platform, including a registry, that empowers organizations and municipalities to target near-term atmospheric heat and pollution reduction on their path to net zero.
Kiff has served as a domestic policy aide in the Clinton White House, President of Social Venture Network, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Califia Farms, and Senior Vice President at Winrock International which owns the American Carbon Registry (ACR). He has been a frequent public speaker and garnered national media attention throughout his career, most recently spotlighting GHR in Trellis and FinTech at the NYSE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment