How I Got Here: Sebastian Wright

Yum! BrandsChief Food Innovation Officer, KFC Global

Education



Sheen School

London, United Kingdom

(1986-1991) Durham University

Bachelor of Science, Geology

Durham, United Kingdom

(1992-1995)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

"Sebastian is imaginative and enthusiastic in class, though keeping him focused can be a challenge when there is something more interesting happening outside the window!"

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be happy and fulfilled, though I wasn't exactly sure how to get there at the time

Work

First Job

I ran a paper route on the streets of London when I was 12. The newspaper bags were so heavy, I could barely lift them, but I was driven by the desire to earn my own money and be independent. I also loved being the first one up in the morning, out in the quiet streets with the world all to myself.



Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Chile

1996: Gold and Copper Exploration Geologist

Pret A Manger, London, United Kingdom

1997-1998: Store Manager

1998-2001: New Store Opening & Training Manager

Pret A Manger, New York City, New York, United States

2001-2005: Director, U.S. Information Technology & New Market Expansion

2005-2006: Head of U.S. Business Development, Real Estate and Finance

Le Pain Quotidien Global, New York City, New York, United States

2006-2007: Director, Information Technology

2007-2010: Director, Franchise Services & Concept Innovation

Pret A Manger, New York City, New York, United States

2010-2012: Vice President of Food, Brand and Commercial, North America

Starbucks, Seattle, Washington, United States

2012-2013: Director, Lunch Food

2013: Director, Evolution Fresh

2013-2016: Senior Director, Concept Innovation – Store of the Future

2016-2017: Senior Director, Food Concept Innovation

Amazon, Seattle, Washington, United States

2017-2020: Product Leader, Fresh Prepared Food (Amazon Go)

2020-2022: Category Leader, Fresh Prepared Food (Amazon Kitchen)

2022-2023: New Formats Leader

2023-2024: Category Leader, Amazon Go KFC, Plano, Texas, United States

2024-present: Global Chief Food Innovation Officer

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?



Working with Starbucks' chief creative officer

I had the opportunity to work closely with the chief creative officer at Starbucks, who came from a New York real estate background. He taught me that the word "impossible" doesn't exist. He encouraged me to dream as big as I could and mastered the art of bringing people along on that journey.

My first boss

She was a librarian with no restaurant experience when she boldly decided to open one of London's first wine bars. She inspired me by proving that your background doesn't define you. You have the power to shape your outlook, influence how others see you and create your own future. It was an incredibly empowering lesson. Living and working in the desert

In the early days of my career as a geologist, I took a job in Chile's Atacama Desert, the driest place on Earth. For three months, I was living in a tent surrounded by stunning landscapes yet isolated from the human connection I deeply missed and wanted to return to. I'd always worked in bars and restaurants to support myself through school, so returning to that world in London felt natural. I have fond memories of those gold-hunting days, but choosing people and food over rocks was the right call.

What part of your career journey was unexpected?

Making America my home was an unexpected turn in my career journey. I moved to Manhattan in August 2001, and the events of the following months were galvanizing in my decision to make the U.S. my permanent home. I deeply appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit and "can-do" attitude of the many people I've worked with. It's uplifting and resonates with my own positive outlook.

What do people think you do versus what you actually do?

People think I eat chicken all day, every day. The reality? I only eat chicken most days.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

No one is more invested in your life than you are–no matter what anyone else tells you.

How do you recharge during your free time?

By driving-whether it's cars on tracks, racing karts or riding bikes. I also love karaoke, a bold glass of Cab Sav, good friends and a great view. And of course, cooking and enjoying delicious food is always a highlight.

What motivates you?

I'm inspired by the passion of others and motivated to create meaningful change in thoughtful, often indirect ways. What drives me most is the desire to leave things better than I found them.