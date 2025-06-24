Dollar Falls Against Other Currencies
Singapore: The US dollar declined against other currencies in Tuesday's trading.
The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies, fell to 98.12, continuing its decline of more than 0.5% in the previous session.
The risk-sensitive Aussie got a lift and last traded 0.5% higher at $0.6493 as did the kiwi, which rose 0.55% to $0.6009.
The New Zealand dollar also rose 0.55% to $0.6009, and the US currency also fell 0.47% against the Japanese yen, reaching 145.45.
The euro rose 0.23% to $1.1605 and sterling advanced 0.27% to $1.3564.
