Dollar Falls Against Other Currencies

2025-06-24 02:01:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The US dollar declined against other currencies in Tuesday's trading.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies, fell to 98.12, continuing its decline of more than 0.5% in the previous session.

The risk-sensitive Aussie got a lift and last traded 0.5% higher at $0.6493 as did the kiwi, which rose 0.55% to $0.6009.

The New Zealand dollar also rose 0.55% to $0.6009, and the US currency also fell 0.47% against the Japanese yen, reaching 145.45.

The euro rose 0.23% to $1.1605 and sterling advanced 0.27% to $1.3564.

