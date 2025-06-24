Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan's Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

2025-06-24 02:01:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Shehbaz Sharif met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

