Ministry Issues Warning Over Misleading Video Of Individual Claiming Diabetes Cure
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) issued a warning regarding a circulating misleading video in which an individual claims to have discovered a cure for diabetes, and urges Qatari citizens to contact him, potentially for fraudulent purposes.
The Ministry clarified that the individual in question "misrepresented his former role as a trainee assistant in research at a local institution in Qatar in order to lend weight to his claims."
"His role was limited to interacting with the participants in research studies," the Ministry added.
It further clarified that the individual is not a qualified diabetes specialist, nor is the individual licensed to provide medical consultations. The Ministry also affirmed that the individual is no longer employed in the country.
The Ministry stated that the license status of any healthcare practitioner in Qatar can be verified through the "Find a Registered Healthcare Practitioner" service in this link: .
It further encouraged citizens and residents to report via email [email protected] any unlicensed healthcare practices.
