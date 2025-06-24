Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Issues Warning Over Misleading Video Of Individual Claiming Diabetes Cure

Ministry Issues Warning Over Misleading Video Of Individual Claiming Diabetes Cure


2025-06-24 02:01:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) issued a warning regarding a circulating misleading video in which an individual claims to have discovered a cure for diabetes, and urges Qatari citizens to contact him, potentially for fraudulent purposes.

The Ministry clarified that the individual in question "misrepresented his former role as a trainee assistant in research at a local institution in Qatar in order to lend weight to his claims."

"His role was limited to interacting with the participants in research studies," the Ministry added.

It further clarified that the individual is not a qualified diabetes specialist, nor is the individual licensed to provide medical consultations. The Ministry also affirmed that the individual is no longer employed in the country.

The Ministry stated that the license status of any healthcare practitioner in Qatar can be verified through the "Find a Registered Healthcare Practitioner" service in this link: .

It further encouraged citizens and residents to report via email [email protected] any unlicensed healthcare practices.

MENAFN24062025000063011010ID1109717779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search