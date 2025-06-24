Ministry Of Endowments Opens Registration For Summer Program For Boys
Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, announced the opening of registration for its summer program "Sayfuna 'ala Kayfna" (Our Summer, Our Way), designed for boys aged 10 to 15.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said that the program aims to help students make the most of their summer break through a variety of educational, recreational, and cultural activities that foster spiritual and moral development, enhance skills, and deepen religious knowledge - all within a safe and engaging environment.
The program will run for three weeks starting July 6 until the end of the month, with activities held four days a week, from Sunday to Wednesday.
The schedule includes in-center educational and skills-based workshops, as well as off-site training sessions delivered in collaboration with various national institutions.
The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance noted that ten summer centers have been designated across the country to ensure broad accessibility and provide suitable facilities for youth activities and educational programming.
"Sayfuna 'ala Kayfna" is one of the Ministry's flagship summer initiatives, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting the development of children and youth through comprehensive programming that promotes Islamic values and nurtures intellectual and personal growth - ultimately contributing to the shaping of a conscious, resilient generation capable of positive engagement with their community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment