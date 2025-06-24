Ministry Of Endowments Opens Registration For Summer Program For Boys

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, announced the opening of registration for its summer program "Sayfuna 'ala Kayfna" (Our Summer, Our Way), designed for boys aged 10 to 15.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said that the program aims to help students make the most of their summer break through a variety of educational, recreational, and cultural activities that foster spiritual and moral development, enhance skills, and deepen religious knowledge - all within a safe and engaging environment.

The program will run for three weeks starting July 6 until the end of the month, with activities held four days a week, from Sunday to Wednesday.

The schedule includes in-center educational and skills-based workshops, as well as off-site training sessions delivered in collaboration with various national institutions.

The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance noted that ten summer centers have been designated across the country to ensure broad accessibility and provide suitable facilities for youth activities and educational programming.

"Sayfuna 'ala Kayfna" is one of the Ministry's flagship summer initiatives, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting the development of children and youth through comprehensive programming that promotes Islamic values and nurtures intellectual and personal growth - ultimately contributing to the shaping of a conscious, resilient generation capable of positive engagement with their community.