Amir Receives Foreign Ministers Of GCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Tuesday at his office in Lusail Palace Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the 49th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to his fellow GCC leaders for their solidarity and firm support for the State of Qatar, and for their strong condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which considered as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

For their part, the GCC foreign ministers reaffirmed their countries' full solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.

They reiterated that the security of the Gulf is indivisible and affirmed that the Council stands united with Qatar in the face of any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

The meeting also reviewed ways to strengthen joint Gulf cooperation mechanisms and included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments of common concern.

Discussions particularly focused on the importance of preserving the region's stability and security and reaffirmed the commitment to diplomatic and peaceful solutions to ongoing crises.

HH the Amir concluded by wishing Their Highnesses and Excellencies success in their meeting and expressed his hope that it would yield outcomes that contribute to the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.