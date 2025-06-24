Amir Receives Foreign Ministers Of GCC
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Tuesday at his office in Lusail Palace Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, on the occasion of their visit to the country to attend the 49th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to his fellow GCC leaders for their solidarity and firm support for the State of Qatar, and for their strong condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which considered as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
For their part, the GCC foreign ministers reaffirmed their countries' full solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty and a direct threat to the security of all GCC member states.
They reiterated that the security of the Gulf is indivisible and affirmed that the Council stands united with Qatar in the face of any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
The meeting also reviewed ways to strengthen joint Gulf cooperation mechanisms and included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments of common concern.
Discussions particularly focused on the importance of preserving the region's stability and security and reaffirmed the commitment to diplomatic and peaceful solutions to ongoing crises.
HH the Amir concluded by wishing Their Highnesses and Excellencies success in their meeting and expressed his hope that it would yield outcomes that contribute to the security and stability of the region.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment