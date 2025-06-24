Qatar Affirms Continued Support For Afghan People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its continued support for the Afghan people in facing multiple challenges and its commitment to assisting them on the path toward achieving peace and stability. Qatar also expressed its keenness to continue working with regional and international partners to establish the foundations of peace in Afghanistan and strengthen the elements of development.



This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani during the United Nations Security Council's Quarterly Briefing on Situation in Afghanistan, held at the UN headquarters in New York.



Her Excellency emphasized that the humanitarian, economic, and political situations in Afghanistan require enhanced joint efforts to support and assist the Afghan people. She noted that the security and stability of Afghanistan positively impact regional and international security and peace.



HE further pointed out that the State of Qatar took the initiative to establish the Doha peace track for Afghanistan in 2013 in cooperation with international partners, and hosted a series of dialogues as part of a comprehensive political process involving all segments of Afghan society. She added that these efforts culminated in the signing of the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between US and Taliban in Doha on Feb. 29, 2020, which the UN Security Council described in its Resolution 2513 as a significant step toward ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations.



Her Excellency said that since then, the State of Qatar has continued its contribution by coordinating international efforts and facilitating dialogue between the United Nations, concerned countries, and the Afghan caretaker government, adding that the State of Qatar takes pride in hosting the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan, starting with the meetings of the UN Special Envoys on Afghanistan convened by the UN Secretary-General in Doha in May 2023, February 2024, and July 2024, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive approach to facilitating initial international engagement in a more coherent and coordinated manner for the sake of peace and stability in Afghanistan.



Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to host the third meeting of the Working Group on Counter-Narcotics and the second meeting of the Working Group on Supporting Afghanistan's Private Sector, both emerging from the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan, which will be held in Doha from June 30 to July 1, with the participation of representatives from the Afghan caretaker government, countries involved in the Doha Process, and technical experts.



HE stressed that the State of Qatar continues its efforts through the Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with United Nations entities, to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan people, including food aid, supporting basic healthcare programs, improving Afghan children's access to education, providing scholarships, supporting programs to economically empower Afghan women and enhance their resilience to crises, and backing programs that empower Afghan youth, HE added.