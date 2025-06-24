Amir Receives Phone Call From Syrian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE President Ahmed Al Shara'a of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.



During the call, HE the Syrian President affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter.



His Excellency also affirmed his country's categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.



His Excellency called on HH the Amir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.



For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.