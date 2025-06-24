U.S. Legal Support Recognized As #1 Document Management Solution For Retrieved Records In The Recorder's Best Of 2025 Survey

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, proudly announces its recognition as the #1 Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records in The Recorder's Best of 2025 survey . Additionally, the company was honored with a top 3 placement in the category of Best Foreign Language Translation Provider. Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers, the annual Best Of supplements from Law recognizes vendors that lawyers and firm administrators turn to first to keep their lives on track, inside and outside of the office. These accolades reflect U.S. Legal Support's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients in the legal industry.

These prestigious awards are the result of votes from U.S. Legal Support's valued clients in the California legal community, combined with the hard work and dedication of the company's talented teams.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the #1 Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records and a top provider of translation services," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO, U.S. Legal Support. "These awards are a powerful reflection of the trust our clients and the legal community place in us, as well as the unwavering dedication of our team, who continually go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. This accomplishment is only possible because of the incredible partnerships we've cultivated within the legal community. On behalf of the entire U.S. Legal Support team, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and colleagues for their ongoing support."

U.S. Legal Support remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for medical record retrieval, organization, and management. To this end, the recently launched RecordSummary Pro service leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline review and analysis with powerful medical record summaries. The thorough and accurate record summaries are organized into key sections with actionable intel and are completed in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the traditional cost, empowering legal professionals to spend less time on manual record summarization and more time on strategic case planning.

In addition to medical record retrieval solutions, U.S. Legal Support also provides a full suite of court reporting, process serving, interpreting, translations, trial services, and transcription services to law firms, insurance carriers, and corporations nationwide.

About U.S. Legal Support

As the nation's first all-inclusive litigation support company, U.S. Legal Support provides a full suite of court reporting, process service, medical record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities and a robust digital infrastructure, we serve the legal industry better.

