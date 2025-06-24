Conestoga Capital Advisors Adds Client Portfolio Manager

WAYNE, Pa., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC , an independent investment advisory firm specializing in the management of Small-to Mid-Cap equities, has announced the addition of Christopher M. Gaito to the firm as Client Portfolio Manager. In this role, he will work closely with both the Investment and Distribution teams to provide communication of Conestoga's investment strategies with clients, prospects, and consultants on behalf of the Portfolio Managers, while also producing value-added content and thought leadership to external stakeholders.

Prior to joining Conestoga, Chris was a Partner and Co-Founder at Furey Research Partners, a preeminent independent research firm focused on the Small Cap equity market. In his sixteen years there, Chris was primarily responsible for forming and managing client relationships with institutional investors, content creation and development, as well as running the firm's marketing and conference operations. Prior to that, Chris was a Vice President in Morgan Stanley's Institutional Equity division, spending nine years in a variety of roles across research, sales, and trading, including institutional sales and client relationship management, in both their US and international equity units. His time there also included multiple years on the US Institutional Equity Product Marketing desk. Chris received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

Bob Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner/Portfolio Manager said, "We're excited to welcome Chris in this newly created role. With his experience and proven track record in the Small Cap equity space, we are confident that he will make an immediate impact servicing our clients and providing thought leadership to the marketplace." Chris Gaito added, "I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at Conestoga, where I look forward to enhancing the firm's service capabilities to better meet the evolving needs of our clients. As the firm continues to grow and adapt, I am eager to contribute to its success and development."

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages approximately $8 billion in Small-, SMid-, Micro-, and Mid Cap Growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of March 31, 2025. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

SOURCE Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

