Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting
|RESOLUTION
|DESCRIPTION
| VOTES
FOR
| %
FOR
| VOTES
AGAINST
| %
AGAINST
| VOTES
TOTAL
| % of ISC
VOTED
| VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|17,772,901
|99.94%
|10,001
|0.06%
|17,782,902
|28.15%
|51,512
|2
|FINAL DIVIDEND
|17,226,586
|96.88%
|555,235
|3.12%
|17,781,821
|28.15%
|52,593
|3
|RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL
|17,357,878
|97.91%
|370,881
|2.09%
|17,728,759
|28.06%
|105,654
|4
|RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK
|17,340,263
|97.84%
|382,234
|2.16%
|17,722,497
|28.05%
|111,916
|5
|RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE
|17,269,729
|97.49%
|444,486
|2.51%
|17,714,215
|28.04%
|120,198
|6
|RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG
|17,320,501
|97.84%
|381,670
|2.16%
|17,702,171
|28.02%
|132,242
|7
|RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO
|17,261,570
|97.50%
|442,440
|2.50%
|17,704,010
|28.02%
|130,403
|8
|RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS
|17,306,911
|97.73%
|402,321
|2.27%
|17,709,232
|28.03%
|125,181
|9
|REAPPOINT AUDITOR
|17,608,261
|99.33%
|119,396
|0.67%
|17,727,657
|28.06%
|106,757
|10
|REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR
|17,681,047
|99.77%
|40,832
|0.23%
|17,721,879
|28.05%
|112,535
|11
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|17,463,555
|98.79%
|213,646
|1.21%
|17,677,201
|27.98%
|157,213
|12
|ALLOT SHARES
|17,629,415
|99.33%
|118,947
|0.67%
|17,748,362
|28.09%
|85,979
|13
|PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|17,509,160
|98.88%
|197,712
|1.12%
|17,706,872
|28.03%
|127,542
|14
|PURCHASE SHARES
|16,880,283
|95.09%
|871,893
|4.91%
|17,752,176
|28.10%
|82,238
|15
|GENERAL MEETING
|17,656,752
|99.42%
|102,518
|0.58%
|17,759,270
|28.11%
|75,144
|16
|ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
|15,010,315
|85.08%
|2,633,141
|14.92%
|17,643,456
|27.93%
|190,958
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395
Legal Disclaimer:
