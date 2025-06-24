Blue Navy Recovery Launches To Simplify Unclaimed Property Recovery In California And Georgia, Securing Over $6 Million In Recovered Funds For Americans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unclaimed Property Recovery Process Offers No Upfront Cost and Full-Service Support for California and Georgia Residents

Irvine, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery , a trusted unclaimed property recovery firm, officially launched its services in California and Georgia with the mission to make reclaiming state-held assets simple, transparent, and accessible. As part of its debut, the company announced a major milestone-successfully returning over $6 million in lost and forgotten funds to rightful owners.









With a deep understanding of the bureaucratic challenges faced by individuals attempting to recover unclaimed property in California and Georgia, Blue Navy Recovery has developed a model centered on transparency, accessibility, and results. The company handles every aspect of the recovery process-from document preparation and verification to communications with state agencies-allowing claimants to avoid the delays and confusion that often accompany the traditional self-filing route. By eliminating upfront fees and operating on a contingency basis, Blue Navy ensures that its services remain accessible to all, regardless of financial background.

Founded by individuals who experienced the frustrations of dealing with state-run claims systems firsthand, Blue Navy Recovery was built on the premise that reclaiming what is rightfully yours should not be a convoluted or intimidating process. This user-centric philosophy has driven the company's growth and underpinned its reputation as a trusted partner in asset recovery. With consistent praise from clients on platforms like Google and Yelp , the firm has continually demonstrated its commitment to client satisfaction and operational excellence.

“Reaching the $6 million threshold is not just a financial benchmark-it's a validation of the trust our clients place in us,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery .“Each successful claim represents a real person or family reclaiming money that had all but disappeared into the system. It's a privilege to play a role in returning these assets and creating financial relief or opportunity for our clients.”

As unclaimed property continues to grow nationwide-with billions sitting idle in state treasuries-Blue Navy Recovery is poised to expand its reach and impact. The company plans to further invest in its streamlined recovery process and explore service enhancements that support even faster claims processing. Whether assisting a retiree tracking down a forgotten pension or a young professional discovering an old security deposit, Blue Navy remains committed to making unclaimed property recovery straightforward and stress-free. For answers to common questions about the recovery process, visit the unclaimed property recovery FAQ section on Blue Navy's website.

Q: What is unclaimed property recovery?

Unclaimed property recovery is the process of reclaiming money or assets that have been turned over to the state due to inactivity or lost contact. This could include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, or stock dividends.

Q: How do I recover unclaimed property in California or Georgia?

In California and Georgia, you must submit a claim through the state's unclaimed property division. Blue Navy Recovery simplifies this process by preparing your documents, guiding you through verification, and managing communication with the state.

Q: Is Blue Navy Recovery legit?

Yes - Blue Navy Recovery is a trusted, BBB-accredited business with a proven track record of successfully recovering unclaimed funds for clients. We never charge upfront and only earn a percentage when your claim is paid.

About Blue Navy Recovery

Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we've helped return millions of dollars to rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing - so you don't have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.

Press inquiries

Blue Navy Recovery



David Dorfman

(619) 215-1972





