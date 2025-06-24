ESET Named A 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For Endpoint Protection

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a " Notable Provider " in Forrester's recently released The Managed Detection and Response Services in Europe Landscape, Q2 2025 report. The report provides an overview of 26 MDR providers and serves as a strategic guide for security and risk (S&R) professionals seeking to navigate the evolving European MDR landscape.

ESET Gartner Peer Insights

As outlined in the report*, Forrester defines MDR services as, "Services that augment extended detection and response (XDR) tools with telemetry from network, identity, cloud, APIs, applications, and other log sources to produce high-fidelity detections, conduct investigations, support remote incident response, enable security automation, initiate threat hunts to identify adversaries that circumvent security controls, and help improve their clients' overall security posture."

In our view, ESETs inclusion in the report underscores its growing influence in the European cybersecurity market and reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, proactive threat detection and response capabilities.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as a Notable Provider in the European MDR landscape," said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP, at ESET. "For us, this acknowledgment is a testament to the relentless dedication of our global teams and our unwavering commitment to protecting organizations across Europe with cutting-edge, resilient cybersecurity solutions. As the threat landscape becomes increasingly complex and adversaries more sophisticated, we believe that MDR must evolve beyond traditional detection and response. At ESET, we are focused on delivering intelligent and cost-effective services that not only detect threats but also empower organizations to respond with speed, precision, and confidence."

The European MDR market is becoming increasingly competitive and mature, leading customers to demand better services at lower costs. To stay competitive, providers are innovating with their offerings and pricing. As a consequence, S&R professionals will have a wide range of provider options to consider.

The Forrester report identifies three major dynamics shaping the MDR market in Europe, all of which align closely with ESET's MDR offerings:



European firms consider XDR an essential capability: ESET's XDR-enabling solution delivers comprehensive, transparent threat visibility and response across endpoints, networks, and applications. Backed by over 30 years of cybersecurity innovation, it combines multilayered protection, intelligent automation, and expert-level customization.

AI helps fill talent gaps in detection, but not response: Complemented by expert insights, ESET effectively integrates AI into its MDR offerings through ESET AI Advisor . This tool delivers real-time, personalized threat insights, simplifies complex data for all skill levels, and boosts efficiency by automating routine tasks-empowering faster, smarter threat response. Niche regional providers leverage localization and specialization to compete with dominant players: Leveraging its Central European roots, ESET delivers highly localized, regulation-aligned cybersecurity solutions across EMEA.

*Forrester: The Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe Landscape, Q2 2025. Tope Olufon with Jinan Budge, Min Say, Angela Lozada, Bill Nagel. May 1, 2025

Discover more about ESET MDR services and XDR solutions . The full report is available to Forrester clients with a valid subscription or for purchase.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown- securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.

For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs .