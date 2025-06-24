MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid Ongoing Legal Challenges for XRP, Investors Turn to Cloud Mining for Alternative Income Streams

San Francisco, California, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the prolonged legal dispute between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continuing without a clear resolution, XRP holders are increasingly exploring alternative strategies to navigate regulatory uncertainty. One emerging trend is the adoption of cloud mining as a means of generating passive income without relying on short-term market performance.

Recent on-chain data indicates that the Ripplecoin Mining platform has seen a 24.6% increase in new user registrations over the past 72 hours. Notably, payments made via XRP addresses have reached a new high, suggesting a growing shift in user behavior toward more stable income-generation models.







XRP Market Confidence Wavers Amid Regulatory Stalemate

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit, now in its third year, had previously seen optimistic market sentiment following partial legal wins. However, the absence of a conclusive ruling has led to renewed uncertainty. XRP's price has dropped over 4% since early June, reflecting increased investor caution.

"Given the current regulatory ambiguity, short-term investments in XRP carry heightened volatility. Cloud mining offers an alternative route for income generation that's independent of market fluctuations," said one blockchain industry analyst.

Cloud Mining Emerges as a Tactical Choice

Ripplecoin Mining, a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining service, reports heightened interest from XRP holders. The platform allows users to participate in crypto mining operations by purchasing computing power contracts. The process does not require technical expertise or equipment setup, and users can pay with digital assets such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, ETH, or USDT.

With a flexible range of contract terms and a minimum entry point of $100, the platform's appeal lies in its accessibility. According to Ripplecoin Mining, income varies based on the size and duration of contracts, with users receiving daily settlements in supported cryptocurrencies.

User Growth Driven by Community Engagement

Mentions of Ripplecoin Mining on social platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have surged nearly 200% over the past month. Much of the discussion centers on passive income strategies and the role of XRP in cloud mining.

Some users describe the platform as a buffer against market instability. One user from Texas commented, "I'm no longer solely dependent on XRP price movements. The mining system helps maintain daily income while holding my assets."

Onboarding Process

Ripplecoin Mining outlines a three-step process for new users:

New users can register via email and receive an introductory $15 worth of computing power.A range of mining contracts is available to suit various risk levels and budgets.Once a contract is activated through cryptocurrency payment, the system begins mining operations with daily returns automatically credited.





Looking Ahead

As regulatory headwinds continue to challenge XRP's near-term outlook, a growing number of investors are diversifying their strategies. For some, platforms like Ripplecoin Mining represent a way to stay engaged with the ecosystem while mitigating exposure to price volatility.

