Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To The General Assembly Of The Organization Of American States

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel on June 25-27 to St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda to lead the U.S. delegation to the 55th regular session of the Organization of American States General Assembly. Deputy Secretary Landau will open the General Assembly and deliver the United States’ opening address. The Deputy Secretary will meet with foreign counterparts and heads of delegation to advocate for the election of U.S. citizen Rosa María Payá, the United States’ official candidate, to serve as Commissioner on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). While there, he will also meet with partners in the Western Hemisphere and urge them to address the illegal immigration crisis and strengthen the region’s response to the dire situations in Venezuela and Haiti.

Deputy Secretary Landau’s trip underscores the United States’ commitment to addressing the shared challenges and opportunities in our hemisphere, consistent with the OAS’s founding Charter and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.