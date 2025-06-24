Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To The General Assembly Of The Organization Of American States
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel on June 25-27 to St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda to lead the U.S. delegation to the 55th regular session of the Organization of American States General Assembly. Deputy Secretary Landau will open the General Assembly and deliver the United States’ opening address. The Deputy Secretary will meet with foreign counterparts and heads of delegation to advocate for the election of U.S. citizen Rosa María Payá, the United States’ official candidate, to serve as Commissioner on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). While there, he will also meet with partners in the Western Hemisphere and urge them to address the illegal immigration crisis and strengthen the region’s response to the dire situations in Venezuela and Haiti.
Deputy Secretary Landau’s trip underscores the United States’ commitment to addressing the shared challenges and opportunities in our hemisphere, consistent with the OAS’s founding Charter and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment