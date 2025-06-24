Secretary Rubio's Call With Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov about the Israel-Iran conflict. During the call, Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Meredov reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents are able to safely leave Iran through the Turkmenistan border. The United States expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s cooperation and looks forward to further partnership with Turkmenistan, including expanding economic and commercial ties.
